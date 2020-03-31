Let people buy as much milk, eggs and chicken as they want, Byrne tells stores

The provincial government is telling businesses not to put a limit on how much milk, chicken and eggs people can buy.

"Customers should be permitted to purchase these products in required amounts to ensure sufficient quantities without the need for multiple store visits," reads a media release issued late Tuesday afternoon.

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne was more blunt about the issue on Twitter.

"Farmers here in NL produce 10 million dozen eggs, 50 million litres of milk & 45 million lbs of chicken every year! There's no cause of concern we will run out. Chain stores have no real justification for rationing to local customers. Stop making us come back every day!" he tweeted.

He also posted signs from several stores, including Walmart, that tell customers limits are in place for products like milk, among others.

Stop making us go back to the grocery store multiple times a week for milk, eggs or chicken chain stores! Stop encouraging hording! Stop unnecessary rationing! NL farmers produce enough milk, eggs & chicken to supply everyone every day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year! <a href="https://twitter.com/FLR_GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FLR_GovNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/vTmoSDAwhn">pic.twitter.com/vTmoSDAwhn</a> —@Gerry_Byrne

There are no shortages of service disruptions expected for those items, the government said on Tuesday.

The message about how to grocery shop during the COVID-19 global pandemic has been ramped up by government officials over the last week. People are being told to only go out for essentials, one trip a week, and when they do go out, it should be only one person per household, and kids should stay at home when possible.

Byrne said by limiting how much people can buy, people are going to different stores and going out a few times a week to get what they need.

Others argue limits are crucial

But not everyone agrees with that approach, with several replying to Byrne on Twitter.

"When I go into a store to buy groceries, like I have always done and the shelves are empty because of people hoarding. It doesn't leave the stores much choice. They have to limit quantities in order to ensure people get groceries," wrote Joe O'Reilly.

Joe Mac Phearson was another one to disagree with Byrne.

"I have a couple of little operations I can only stock a limited quantity at a time, people are hoarding some products if I don't limit some product many would go without," he wrote.

"From a business point of view I'm better off if one person comes in and buys it all the community not so much."