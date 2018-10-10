Skip to Main Content
5 drivers with no insurance, licence pulled over in St. John's region

Drivers with no insurance, some without registration, and others with suspended licences all had their vehicles impounded.

One woman was on a Canada-wide driving ban; police impounded all of the vehicles

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said in 2017 that Newfoundland and Labrador has the most claims per capita in Atlantic Canada for accidents involving uninsured drivers. (Getty Images/Cultura RF)

In just 12 hours on Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over five drivers who didn't have insurance or a licence.

Around noon, officers pulled over a vehicle and found the driver had a suspended licence.

The 48-year-old woman also didn't have insurance.

Officers pulled over another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. for defective equipment.

They found the driver was suspended from operating a vehicle, and the vehicle was not insured.

Two more uninsured drivers were pulled over in Kilbride just after 10:30 p.m.

All of those drivers were given tickets and had their vehicles impounded.

And earlier in the day, a woman was found to be driving on a Canada-wide ban and with a suspended licence.

The vehicle she was driving was pulled over around 8:30 a.m. in Conception Bay South.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested and held overnight, and the vehicle was also impounded.

