5 drivers with no insurance, licence pulled over in St. John's region
One woman was on a Canada-wide driving ban; police impounded all of the vehicles
In just 12 hours on Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over five drivers who didn't have insurance or a licence.
Around noon, officers pulled over a vehicle and found the driver had a suspended licence.
The 48-year-old woman also didn't have insurance.
Officers pulled over another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. for defective equipment.
They found the driver was suspended from operating a vehicle, and the vehicle was not insured.
Two more uninsured drivers were pulled over in Kilbride just after 10:30 p.m.
All of those drivers were given tickets and had their vehicles impounded.
And earlier in the day, a woman was found to be driving on a Canada-wide ban and with a suspended licence.
The vehicle she was driving was pulled over around 8:30 a.m. in Conception Bay South.
The 33-year-old woman was arrested and held overnight, and the vehicle was also impounded.