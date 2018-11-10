No injuries in Paradise house fire
SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix says crews were able to leave scene by 2 a.m.
There were no injuries in a residential fire in Paradise late Friday.
St. John's Regional Fire Department Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix told CBC News they received a call just before midnight, about a fire on Paradise Road.
St. Croix said the downstairs apartment tenant called the department, and thought a woman and her son might still be inside the main level of the two-storey home.
He said after a search, crews ascertained that nobody was inside the house.
Firefighters found the mother and son a short time later outside the house.
St. Croix said the fire appears to have started in the furnace room of the basement, where there was a lot of water damage. There was also significant smoke damage to the home.
The matter has been handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
With files from Lisa Gushue