No injuries in Paradise house fire

There were no injuries in a residential fire in Paradise late Friday.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix told CBC News they received a call just before midnight, about a fire on Paradise Road.

St. Croix said the downstairs apartment tenant called the department, and thought a woman and her son might still be inside the main level of the two-storey home.

He said after a search, crews ascertained that nobody was inside the house.

Firefighters found the mother and son a short time later outside the house.

St. Croix said the fire appears to have started in the furnace room of the basement, where there was a lot of water damage. There was also significant smoke damage to the home.

The matter has been handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

With files from Lisa Gushue

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador