On-campus classes at MUN won't resume until at least September

Memorial University says in-person classes will not resume until at least September 2020, and convocation for new graduates is being pushed to the fall.

The spring semester, which includes intersession and summer session, will continue remotely.

"Semester start and end dates will remain the same. At this time a new registration date has not been determined. Students will be informed of their new registration time when it has assigned," reads a statement from MUN.

"We expect there will be changes to the course offerings already published. Students will need to review the course schedule in Student Self Service under 'Look up Course Offerings' or on the Registrar's Office website."

MUN's semesters will run as follows:

Spring Semester runs from May 11 to August 15 (includes exam period).

Intersession runs from May 11 to June 24 (includes exam period).

Summer session runs from June 29 to August 12 (includes exam period).

The announcement came Monday, just as Newfoundland and Labrador announced there were 15 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.

The total is now 24, with four of those confirmed positive by a national lab in Winnipeg.

MUN also announced the spring convocations planned for St. John's and Corner Brook in May have been postponed.

"Since an opportunity to walk across the stage and accept a hard-earned degree is the culmination of years of hard work for many students, the spring convocation ceremonies will be rescheduled to fall 2020 for those graduates who wish to participate," the university said.

Times and locations will be released at a later date.

