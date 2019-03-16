Snow problem: Runners in snowshoes race around Pippy Park

While it's not the same as chasing the snakes out of Ireland more than 50 runners chased each other through Pippy Park to honour St. Patrick in the annual St. Paddy's Day 5k Snowshoe Challenge.

Saturday's event was the tenth annual snowshoe run hosted by The Outfitters and it attracted the largest turn-out yet.

"This year we are at 56 runners," Don Clarke, The Outfitters' marketing and event co-ordinator, said.

"We actually had to change the route so that there wasn't so much bottlenecking at the start, which is exciting because it keeps the races fresh for people who come out every year."

Unlike the snowshoes people use for a leisurely stroll through the park, this event requires special shoes. The Outfitters had them shipped in just for the race.

The running snowshoes are shorter and more narrow — which makes sense when you have to run over the hills and through the snow in Pippy Park.

"It's pretty much just an extension of your shoe," Clarke said.

Fancy footwear aside, it's not easy sprinting in snowshoes when you're used to trail-running shoes.

"It's a whole different thing," said first-place finisher Tim McDonough.

"You have to take longer strides and it's a little slippery."

Saturday's race was Angela Norman's second time donning snowshoes for a run.

"It's completely different when you get off the snowshoes," she said.

"It feels like you are getting off a horse."

Even for those we are used to running trails, like Katie Wadden, the snowshoes added an extra challenge.

"Today, my calves were on fire," she said.

Maybe it's the luck of the Irish, but despite the recent warm weather in St. John's there was a lot of snow left to cover the five kilometre loop.

