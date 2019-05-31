Expecting at least two weeks without gas, Rigolet residents stockpile fuel — and wait

Rigolet's only gas station, run by the community council, is closing on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Rigolet's pumps are set to close for good by 4:30 p.m., and the Labrador town of roughly 300 people will be without its only gas station.

Residents have been lining up each day to buy fuel before the tanks run dry. Georgina Allen was among those filling up on what little gas was left Thursday.

"It's to the point where people are trying to get as much as they can, but there's a lot of times you can't because people [have] fixed incomes or don't have the storage," Allen told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning on Thursday.

"We're a very proud community. All we want is to try to get this resolved. What is it going to take, to put people around the table and see what we can do for the community?"

Late Wednesday afternoon the Rigolet Inuit community government, which took over the gas station 13 years ago on what was supposed to be an interim basis, said it's working with the Nunatsiavut government to find an interim solution to ensure gas services resume by mid-June.

This will leave residents with at least two weeks without fuel services in the town.

"Residents should make appropriate preparations for this two-week stoppage of gas services," the notice states, adding the community government will be issuing a request for proposals in the coming weeks in the search for a long-term operator for the gas station.

No oil, no heat, no trust

Allen, who said she's been through a gas shortage before, hopes enough attention will be drawn to her town's problem so that short-term fixes will no longer be an option.

"What do we do when we have an elder, or your next-door neighbour has no heat? Or they don't have [gas] to get to or from? What about if there's emergencies?" she said.

Allen said the community is now vulnerable to a hypothetical disaster, with residents stockpiling gasoline in their sheds and homes.

"There's definitely a lot of anxiety here. We don't want our community to turn on each other, or wonder if something is going to happen. That's our worst fear … However, there are people, and I'm one of them, that actually got an extra lock and put it on my shed. You've got to."

Residents are anxious, not knowing if or when they'll have another fuel service. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

That stockpiled gas has her nervous about the possibility of a fire

"It's dangerous," she said. "You're on edge, because it's all around everybody's houses."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador