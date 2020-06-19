Eastern Health launches St. John's clinic for people without family doctor

A rotating lineup of doctors will handle patients at a new family practice clinic on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's.

The clinic is now operational and is accepting patients who call 709-752-4747 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

It will be staffed by a collaborative health team — a rotation of family doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

"Opening this clinic is one of the ways Eastern Health is improving access to primary-care providers for individuals throughout the region who had previously been unable to find a permanent family doctor," said David Diamond, president and CEO of Eastern Health, in a press release Thursday.

The new clinic is welcomed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, a week after the doctors association took issue with a health-care app launched by the provincial government.

The NLMA took issue with the fact that patients with family doctors could also avail of services through the app, unbeknownst to their doctor and without their advice.

The association fully supports the clinic because its focus is only for patients without family doctors.

"This model supports the recommendations the NLMA put forward to government for the creation of clinics where family doctors and nurse practitioners work together to provide continuity to unattached patients until they are able to attach to a provider for the long term," said NLMA president Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald.

Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald, head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, welcomes the new clinic. File photo, (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Fitzgerald also thanked Eastern Health for engaging the NLMA in consultations before launching the clinic — something the provincial Department of Health and Community Services didn't do before launching the 811 app.

While both services aim to link people without a family doctor to needed health care, Fitzgerald said the new clinic does so in a way that ensures doctors and nurse practitioners work together, and patients can expect their care to continue after the initial appointment.

"The NLMA will be recommending to government that similar co-ordination and comprehensive care characteristics should be integrated with the new 811 virtual walk-in service," she said.

Similar clinics have been opened under Central Health in Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander.

According to FindADoctorNL.ca, there are four family doctors accepting new patients in the Eastern Health Region, and two in St. John's accepting people for one-off appointments, similar to a walk-in clinic, two days a week.

There is also a clinic accepting female patients in need of cervical screening for pap testing.

