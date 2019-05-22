'No deals' to prop up Liberal minority just yet, says NDP leader

NDP leader Alison Coffin is not planning to use her party's new found power to prop up a Liberal minority government just yet.

"No, we're far too early in the process right now," says Coffin.

"We have had some preliminary conversations, internally, and an introduction of, we recognize the possibilities, but no deals at this point, no."

Both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals will be turning to the three New Democrats – and two former Liberals, now Independents – for support in the legislature.

And the NDP will be sticking to its priorities in collaborating with other MHAs to stabilize the legislature.

NDP MHA Jordan Brown joined his caucus colleagues for an interview with CBC News from his vehicle parked during his lunch break in Labrador on Wednesday. (CBC)

"Right now it's about having that talk within the caucus, and bringing those issues [forward] when we do talk to the Liberals themselves," said MHA Jim Dinn.

The small but potentially mighty NDP caucus consists of Dinn representing St. John's Centre, Coffin in neighbouring St. John's East - Quidi Vidi, and Jordan Brown in Labrador West.

Brown's win is subject to a judicial recount, as he beat out Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto by five votes.

Brown feels he has a different voice for an underrepresented section of the province's population.

"Young families like myself and all my friends, and people like that, that really do sometimes feel left out when government makes decisions," said Brown.

New politicians, new experience

This is the first political experience for each MHA, but Coffin said they have good mentors and plan to use their "great range of experience before we even got into politics" in the House of Assembly.

Coffin is an economist, Dinn is a former president of the NLTA, and Brown is a Labradorian involved in the tourism industry. He will be joining his colleagues in St. John's on Monday.

The NDP leader said there are a number of things the party wants to see that can be addressed in small legislative changes.

"So I think those things are not big ticket items that we are going to go in asking for," said Coffin.

"Just items that are going to mean a change to the people of the province, to their pocketbooks, to their affordability, just to the way they live and work."

