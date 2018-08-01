No charges in case of dead dog wrapped in tarp and put in pond

No charges will be laid against a pet owner who wrapped up an already dead dog in a tarp and put the animal in a pond near Bay Roberts.

The RCMP said the owner of the dog was identified and the investigation concluded that the dog was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said there is nothing illegal about disposing of an animal in the wild.

The RCMP detachment in Bay Roberts had received a tip March 25, believed to be a voicemail, alerting officers about the dog.

RCMP said burying pets is something some owners may do, but the frozen ground at this time of year may have prevented that in this particular case.