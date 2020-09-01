Reports of active shooter in Holyrood are false, RCMP say
Police say there's no truth to calls or social media posts Tuesday about an active shooter in Holyrood or Conception Bay South.
The RCMP's Holyrood detachment says it investigated several calls and determined there was no shooter.
Police say there is no threat to public safety and are asking people to stop sharing social media posts saying otherwise.