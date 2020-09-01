Skip to Main Content
Reports of active shooter in Holyrood are false, RCMP say

RCMP in Holyrood say there is no truth to reports Tuesday morning of an active shooter in Holyrood or Conception Bay South. (David Bell/CBC)

Police say there's no truth to social media posts or calls Tuesday morning about an active shooter in Holyrood or Conception Bay South.

The RCMP's Holyrood detachment says it investigated several calls and determined there was no shooter.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and are asking people to stop sharing social media posts saying otherwise.

