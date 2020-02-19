Snow, heavy rain, possible flooding as more winter blankets island

Batten down the hatches and hold on tight — Environment Canada has wind, rain, and winter storm warnings for the Avalon, south coast, and west coast areas of Newfoundland on Wednesday, as a messy mix of weather hits the island.

"The entire island is going to see something out of this," said meteorologist Rob Carroll.

Snow and blowing snow will mean bad driving this morning in the affected areas.

Eastern areas could get up to 10 centimetres of snow before it changes to ice pellets and then to rain in the early afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning the rain, combined with warm temperatures, could lead to flash flooding, or standing water on roads.

Maximum wind gusts are expected to reach between 100 and 120 km/h over coastal areas along the southern Avalon Peninsula, lasting throughout the day and into Wednesday evening.

That could lead to property damage. The City of St. John's has postponed garbage and recycling, and Mount Pearl has cancelled its recycling collection.

Western schools affected

In the Corner Brook area, there could be 10 centimetres of snow and blowing snow Wednesday morning, and another five to 15 centimetres Wednesday night.

Most schools on the west coast of the island are either closed for the morning, or delaying opening.

In central Newfoundland, blowing snow will begin late in the morning with wind gusting to 80 km/h around noon. Light rain is expected to follow.

Meanwhile, western Labrador is under an extreme cold warning with a wind chill reaching –29 C in the afternoon.

Eastern Labrador will have light snow fall of about two to four centimetres ending around noon.

