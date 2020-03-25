St. John's sees low end of predicted snowfall, but high winds continue Wednesday

About 17 cm of snow fell on St. John's Tuesday night. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

St. John's didn't get the full brunt of a storm system that swept across the island on Tuesday night, but high winds are still expected to make a mess of it Wednesday.

About 17 cm fell in the capital city and surrounding area. A further five cm is forecast to fall throughout the morning on Wednesday, as winds gust up to 90 km/hr.

"We probably shouldn't let our guard down because as the day goes on, the wind is going to pick up,"said Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney.

The system was initially expected to bring as much as 30 cm to the northeast Avalon, but Barney said the system tracked a little further west.

The brunt of it hit Clarenville and Terra Nova, where roughly 27 cm of snow fell.

Snowfall through 6:30 am:<br>27 cm at Terra Nova;<br>18 cm at Gander <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQX</a>;<br>17 cm at St. John's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a>;<br>5 cm at Deer Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YDF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YDF</a>;<br>5 cm at Stephenville <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YJT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YJT</a>.<br><br>Some more snow to come for central/eastern areas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@rcbstormpost

The snow isn't expected to cause much disruption since most people in the metro region have nowhere to go. Schools and non-essential businesses are already closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barney said a significant amount of rain could be coming on Friday, which will help sop up the snowfall.

The time between, however, could be icy. Temperatures Wednesday night could hit – 4 C.

