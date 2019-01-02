Most of Newfoundland digs out from overnight storm, more blizzard conditions coming

Winds blew strong and snow fell hard overnight for most of eastern and central Newfoundland, with some places still under a blizzard warning on Wednesday morning.

At St. John's International Airport, most flights are cancelled or delayed, after 22 cm of snow fell overnight. Gander reported 24 cm overnight as high winds caused heavy drifting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, police are warning drivers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway, saying visibility is near zero.

Snowfall 28 cm thus far in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GanderWest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GanderWest</a>.<br><br>24 cm reported through 7:30 am at Gander <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQX</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/3kuH0PG3hP">pic.twitter.com/3kuH0PG3hP</a> —@rcbstormpost

All government offices in St John's and Mount Pearl are closed for the morning, with a further update coming at 11 a.m.

There will be a break in the inclement weather for a period on Wednesday morning, before a second storm system sweeps through bringing more snow with it.

In central, the second storm is expected to bring an additional 15-35 cm of snow as winds gust to 130 km/hr.

For St. John's and vicinity, another 10 cm is expected to fall before Thursday morning, with winds gusting to 110 km/hr.

Conditions at <a href="https://twitter.com/GanderAirport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GanderAirport</a> have been going from bad to worse all night. <a href="https://twitter.com/townofgander?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@townofgander</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Gander_Weather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gander_Weather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/harnettrm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@harnettrm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blizzard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blizzard</a> <a href="https://t.co/OaOIdwVL12">pic.twitter.com/OaOIdwVL12</a> —@chisholmeric

Good morning. A bit of snow.and more to come.Won’t be flying anywhere tonight.<a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DestinationSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DestinationSJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/streetphotography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#streetphotography</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLtweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLtweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NL_EnviroNet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NL_EnviroNet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nlwx_yyt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nlwx_yyt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/UrbanBayman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UrbanBayman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DowntownStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DowntownStJohns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photography</a> <a href="https://t.co/tGRqgeIi5F">pic.twitter.com/tGRqgeIi5F</a> —@lisasellspiano