Most of Newfoundland digs out from overnight storm, more blizzard conditions coming
Weather warnings are in effect as high winds and snow push across most parts of eastern and central Newfoundland.

Most flights cancelled or delayed

Most of the province was hit hard by snow and wind overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Lisa Bokelmann Sells)

Winds blew strong and snow fell hard overnight for most of eastern and central Newfoundland, with some places still under a blizzard warning on Wednesday morning.

At St. John's International Airport, most flights are cancelled or delayed, after 22 cm of snow fell overnight. Gander reported 24 cm overnight as high winds caused heavy drifting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, police are warning drivers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway, saying visibility is near zero.

All government offices in St John's and Mount Pearl are closed for the morning, with a further update coming at 11 a.m.

There will be a break in the inclement weather for a period on Wednesday morning, before a second storm system sweeps through bringing more snow with it.

In central, the second storm is expected to bring an additional 15-35 cm of snow as winds gust to 130 km/hr.

For St. John's and vicinity, another 10 cm is expected to fall before Thursday morning, with winds gusting to 110 km/hr.

