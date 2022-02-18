High winds, possible flash freeze in store for Newfoundland as storm pummels island

A spring-like burst of heavy rain and high winds is battering much of Newfoundland Friday, which will make travelling tricky over the course of Friday evening and into Saturday.

Rain is tracking toward the Avalon Peninsula as of 2 p.m. NT, according to CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

It's paired with high winds, with gusts reaching 108 km/h in Burgeo, 122 km/h on Sagona Island on Newfoundland's south coast, and 111 km/h at St. John's International Airport.

The heavy rain will continue for most of the night tonight, Brauweiler said Friday afternoon.

"Eventually by the time we go to around midnight, just after midnight, the rain should end and then we're actually looking at the wind dying as well. And the temperatures are going to drop like a rock."

Flash freeze has been issued for a good chunk of the island for tonight as temps drop like a rock. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/HmVtEyVd1w">https://t.co/HmVtEyVd1w</a> —@a_brauweiler

Rainfall warnings remain in place across Newfoundland, which is causing flooding in some parts of the island when paired with melting snow. Route 461, south of the Port au Port peninsula, has been closed due to flooding, according to the Department of Transportation and Works.

A transport truck turned over on a stretch of road about 50 kilometres away from Goobies Friday afternoon amid the high winds.

A transport truck overturned on a central Newfoundland highway Friday amid winds topping 100 km/h on most of the island. (Submitted)

A flash freeze warning is also in place across Newfoundland as temperatures are expected to drop quickly overnight.

But once the system begins to pass Saturday morning, Brauweiler says the weather looks calm for the weekend.

"Temperatures are expected to be fairly cold as we head through the day tomorrow, and then a quiet day for the most part," she said.

"We may see a few flurries lingering, just because those temperatures will drop in the morning, but then the afternoon actually looks pretty nice."