Teachers called back to work a week early, much to the chagrin of NLTA

Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador will have to return to work a week early in September, causing some concern with the union over scheduling and notice.

A notice from Education Minister Brian Warr's office sent out Monday states the first day of work for teachers has been moved up to Sept. 2, before the Labour Day long weekend.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram says it's unfortunate the decision was made in the middle of summer, when many teachers already have plans made for that final week before work typically resumes.

He also said it was done without consulting teachers, leaving them in the dark.

"Teachers and those who work in education feel disrespected by this government," he told CBC News.

"We're very disappointed as we strongly feel with proper planning on the part of the Department of Education, that this decision could have been avoided."

Ingram said it's a sign the department doesn't have a firm grip on plans to return to classrooms in September amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will still return to class on Sept. 9, as planned.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram says returning to school early could cause some problems for teachers' holiday schedules, and the school schedule as a whole. File photo. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The department said the change of date for teachers and staff gives them time to prepare for the return of students with new rules and regulations.

"The earlier reopening will provide teachers, principals and staff additional time to receive orientation on health and safety-related procedures and protocols for the operation of their schools and to prepare for the arrival of students," reads a news release sent by Warr's office on Monday.

Ingram said teachers were not consulted in the decision. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, meanwhile, says it agrees with the decision.

It could also cause some scheduling issues under the agreement teachers have with the provincial government. A school year cannot exceed 195 days. The new start date adds three days to the schedule, and thus will require a new holiday schedule.

A memo sent to teachers and staff by the district says options for those three days will be put to a vote in September.

CBC News requested an interview with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District and Education Minister Brian Warr. No one is available from either department to speak until Tuesday, according to communications staff.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador