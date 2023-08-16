Rising cost of school supplies will impact students and teachers this year, says NLTA

With a new school year imminent, Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Trent Langdon says the impact of inflation is being felt by parents and teachers. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association says the rising cost of school supplies is hitting students and teachers this year, and could put some students at a disadvantage before classes even begin.

Trent Langdon said Wednesday he's feeling the impact of rising prices himself as he prepares his two children to return to school, and he's heard from teachers and parents who are feeling similar pressures.

"The price is high on lots of different things these days, especially the back-to-school stuff. Food prices are high, clothing prices are high. It's heavy, and this is not a new phenomenon," Langdon said.

"It's worrisome to start the year knowing full well a lot of our children are going to start without what they need to start."

CBC News reported last week that more and more families are reaching out for support with back-to-school shopping. More than 260 people have registered for the Neighbours in Need Newfoundland program, which helps families access school supplies, and at least another 200 people on the program's waiting list.

Langdon said rising inflation over the last year has exacerbated the situation, and the impact on families feels especially heavy this year.

"We do know families are struggling, and we often hear the need to make donations this time of year for backpacks and so on," he said.

"But even those families, who in the past would make those donations, are making decisions that they can't make those donations. So the impact is being felt, I should say, on multiple layers."

Grappling with back-to-school expenses in a tough economy Duration 1:57 The rising cost of everything is forcing some families to make difficult choices, and school supplies are just adding to the troubles. Even charitable organizations have been forced to cut back.

Langdon said he's heard similar concerns from teachers, who often pay out of pocket to make sure their classrooms are fully stocked.

He said he'd like to see that change.

"Publicly funded education needs to be exactly that. Government needs to fund education at a level where we can rely on those items being there day in, day out," Langdon said.

"We want to make sure that kids get these opportunities, and the funds just aren't there from a provincial perspective."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.