School in September needs smaller classes, bigger budget: NLTA
Nfld. & Labrador·New

School in September needs smaller classes, bigger budget: NLTA

If classroom teaching resumes in the fall as the provincial government has promised, major changes need to happen first, says the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.

Class size matters more than ever, says union president

CBC News ·
Classrooms will need to be physically restructured in the fall, according to the union representing Newfoundland and Labrador's teachers. (Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

A return to the classroom must look substantially different than its pre-COVID-19 counterpart, says the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, which is pressing for changes to class sizes and teacher supports.

On Monday, the provincial government promised to unveil a plan by the end of the month for a September start of in-class learning from kindergarten through Grade 12.

The NLTA wants that plan to take into account physical distancing to separate students and teachers by the required six feet, raising questions of how that can be achieved.

"Does it involve modular classrooms? Does it involve splitting classrooms in terms of size?" said Dean Ingram, the president of the NLTA.

The new questions involve a familiar problem area for the NLTA — of how teachers are allocated to classes — that they have long petitioned government to review.

"Our class sizes before COVID were challenging," said Ingram. "It's long overdue."

On social media, numerous parents shared their concerns, many of them also centred around class sizes.

Full return takes more funds

Beyond funding spatial requirements, Ingram stressed more money would be needed in order to train teachers, particularly if some form of online learning continues in the fall. Prior to his presidency, Ingram worked in online education. 

"Professional learning has to take place," he said.

"It's not as simple as turning a switch."

NLTA President Dean Ingram says class sizes aren't a new issue, but are top of mind now as public health demands spaced out classrooms. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has already asked the Department of Education for millions of dollars to ensure students and teachers have better access to online learning, if needed, come the fall.

Ultimately, Ingram has faith the province can pull off a full return to the classroom in September, but "there has to be a plan developed," he said, adding his association is in discussion with both the school district and Department of Education.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

