What exactly are K-9 teachers supposed to do now? Details still in the works

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram said his members are a little confused about some details but are generally happy with a decision to pass all K-9 students regardless of whether or not classes continue.

"We think it's the right decision," Ingram told CBC News Thursday night.

He added it was the best decision possible, considering the strange situation everyone has found themselves in with concerns of spreading COVID-19.

"We think allowing students to progress, to move forward, to maintain contact, we think it's the right move."

The element of maintaining contact with students has puzzled some educators, as the directive hasn't been clear on what they'll be contacting them about.

Dean Ingram is the president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association (NLTA). (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Ingram said it's a positive step, even if the details are a little muddy right now.

"Teachers are there to ensure the regular contact and maintain that relationship with their students, the connections and relationships that have developed. And that's what education is."

He said communication with the district has been steady and he hopes to have more answers soon.

Speaking to the St. John's Morning Show on Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack said things are still being worked out.

"Every day seems like a week of decisions," Stack said.

Tony Stack, director of education for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said plans are still in the works for continuing education. (Sherry Vivan/CBC)

Just four days ago, the district was taking heat for not cancelling school. Students were still expected to be in classrooms on Tuesday, but a decision was made the day before to keep them out.

Children were supposed to pick up their belongings on Wednesday and Thursday, but that too was cancelled.

The district and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development now have to work out a plan for what to do with high school students, and what exactly is expected of K-9 teachers.

We're exploring what's in the art of the possible - Tony Stack, NLESD

Stack said they are still considered active teachers, but can work from home anywhere in the province.

Exactly what they'll be working on remains unknown.

Stack said program development specialists are working on learning materials that would be parent-friendly. They wouldn't be graded by teachers, but parents and students would submit them for feedback.

Stack said the district has often wondered what education would look like if there was no expectation of a two-digit grade attached to it.

"We're exploring what's in the art of the possible," Stack said. "The ultimate goal is to enable as much learning to continue as possible."

It's uncharted territory, but Stack said the work will be left in capable hands.

"I'm relying on the expertise, and frankly the genius, of teachers out there to keep this learning going."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador