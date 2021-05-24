Teachers should work from home amid central Newfoundland outbreak, says union

Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association, says teachers should be able to work from home while central Newfoundland is under strict public health measures. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The union representing teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador is once again raising concerns over its members being asked to work through heightened public health restrictions in person, rather than from their own homes — outcry the province's school district says is disappointing.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram told CBC News that with 36 schools now closed in central Newfoundland due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases as the region moved to Alert Level 4 Monday, teachers should be encouraged and supported by their employer to work from home.

"It's our understanding, teachers will still be required to report to school buildings in person for work to deliver online instruction," Ingram said Monday.

"The reality is, increased public health precautions come with Alert Level 4. One of those is a clearly stated, and I quote, 'responsibility to work from home where possible.'"

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is keeping schools in the affected area closed for two days, with the expectation that in-class learning will resume on Thursday. The announcement came a few hours after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald moved a larger portion of central Newfoundland to a higher degree of restrictions on Monday morning as the outbreak escalated.

Those restrictions did not involve recommending school closures. People involved in the outbreak are older than school-aged children, and there has been "very minimal" impact on people connected to schools, according to Dr. Monika Dutt, the region's medical officer of health.

The district called its two-day closure — with online learning scheduled for Wednesday — "a proactive measure."

"It's out of an abundance of caution, it is being very, very careful," NLESD CEO Tony Stack told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Tuesday.

The central Newfoundland cluster included 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There are another 11 presumptive positive cases connected to the cluster, and the investigation into the source continues.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association is raising concerns over teachers having to work in-person while a large portion of central Newfoundland is under Alert Level 4 and the source of a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases is still unknown. (Stephen Rowe/Twitter)

District 'disappointed' in NLTA

Ingram estimated roughly 500 teachers are affected by the heightened restrictions that cover a swath of the island from Gambo to Badger.

He said that number could be in excess of 600 people, if other staff are included. He's concerned that some teachers and staff are travelling into the affected communities to do their jobs, then leaving again at the end of the day.

"Teachers are expected to disregard government-established responsibilities for individuals living in the areas affected, the areas placed under Level 4. Those individuals will leave their homes unnecessarily when they could easily provide instruction to students while they work from home," said Ingram.

"The fundamental questions is this; why would any employer not be encouraging and supporting its employees to comply with public health measures?"

Stack said the school district was "a little bit disappointed" with the union's stance.

"I would've thought that the NLTA would've been pleased that the district was going beyond public health guidance," he said.

Teachers and staff can follow safety protocols in place to ensure their health at school, with classrooms the best place for a teacher to guide online learning from, he said.

"We believe that operating from the classroom with all the technology support and all the learning aids is the optimal arrangement for shifting to and from scenarios," Stack said.

The NLTA has been vocal in the past, questioning pandemic safety practices in schools and calling for stricter measures, most recently on the heels of the winter outbreak that centred around high schools in the St. John's area.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador