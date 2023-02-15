St. John's fire department hands helicopter service over to N.L. Search and Rescue Association

The St. John's regional fire department will no longer be doing helicopter rescues in the metro region, after changes in regulations meant new costs.

The fire department will instead hand the responsibility over to the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association, which already does helicopter rescues for the rest of the province.

According to a release from the City of St. John's, all helicopter rescues had been grounded over the past year as the provincial government worked out a new contract. Its former provider, Universal Helicopters, went bankrupt in 2020, and the companies contracted to take over their work were unable to provide longline rescues.

During that time, the city says, regulations changed and all helicopter rescue providers now need approval from Transport Canada.

"Our helicopter rescue team, who are also highly skilled in high-angle rescue, are no longer certified to provide helicopter rescue under the new regulations," said fire Chief Sherry Colford in a press release on Wednesday.

"Because of this, we must consider the benefits of using the provincially approved provider. The Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association respond to calls requiring helicopters far more often than we do. They have the teams and equipment in place, and they are also highly skilled individuals."

CBC Investigates had previously reported the head of the local firefighters' union was concerned about what would happen if they were called into action. Craig Smith said they'd have to take it on a case-by-case basis and provide whatever service they could by land instead of air. Briefing documents obtained through access-to-information requests showed the military could have been called upon as well to step in.

Cost-saving measure

The new Transport Canada regulations came with a need for new equipment and training, at an immediate cost of at least $117,000, with $30,000 in annual costs. The city says it made the decision to outsource to NLSARA instead.

The city says the fire department conducted only five helicopter rescues between 2012 and 2019.

It says the decision won't result in any job losses, since the staff trained for helicopter rescues are firefighters on a daily basis. The money saved will be reinvested in other training and increased costs related to inflation.

Harry Blackmore, president of the search and rescue association, said it's an honour to take over the service in the St. John's region.

"Our volunteers have been trained in the new regulations and are equipped to offer this service, now to the entire province."

