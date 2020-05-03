From the field to the screen: N.L. soccer association moves coaching training online

As more events look to move online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association has moved from the field to the screen, educating coaches virtually.

Mark Marshall, director of player development with the NLSA, says the association began to move training for coaches online before the pandemic as a way to reach current and future coaches spread across the province.

But as public health restrictions were put in place, Marshall said the ability to develop coaches over the internet became valuable for when soccer is able to resume.

"When the pandemic hit, Canada Soccer decided that it was a good idea as well, so they moved their community courses online as well," He said. "So now we've got actually six courses that we can offer our coaches, all at different levels."

"They can sit at home in the comforts of their living room and do it… We really feel that it's a great way to keep people engaged and educate them on the beautiful game."

Marshall said the courses range from video-led programs aimed at teaching parents of small children who are just starting to play soccer, to more in-depth and interactive licence courses that include everything from sports psychology to on-field tactics.

'A great response'

Marshall said he's been "blown away" by the number of people taking the courses, with nearly 60 signing up so far.

"We've had such a great response, it's been really, really good," he said.

"I'm over the moon, for such a small population to get that number right away, it's really encouraging," Marshall added. "It's encouraging for the clubs who are looking for coaches, but it's also really good for our players because the more qualified our coaches get, the more soccer sessions they're going to be delivering and helping to develop."

Each course will still have a few hours of on-field work when it's possible to do so, and Marshall said everyone with the NLSA has their fingers crossed that they'll be able to get back playing soccer soon.

There aren't any players on the pitch right now, but Marshall is hopeful that soccer will be able to resume soon. (Colin Butler/CBC)

He said the association meets with Canada Soccer on a regular basis and will follow the guidance of local public health officials before kicking off the soccer season.

"We will follow what our provincial government says, so we've not got to wait for the rest of the country to open up," Marshall said.

"As soon as we get a green light or a thumbs up from the provincial government here, we'll get back outdoors."

As part of the provincial plan unveiled on Thursday, team field sports are included under Alert Level 3, which could come into effect as early as June 8.

But no matter what happens, Marshall said the NLSA has plans for several different possible start times, and with national events already cancelled, there'll be room at the end of the season to make up for time lost in the spring.

