Full circle: Emily Hepditch could not have won NL Reads without Gander's library

Emily Hepditch wrote most of her debut novel in Gander's public library. (Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries)

A debut novelist who won the latest NL Reads competition sponsored by Newfoundland and Labrador's library system said she literally could not have done it without the support of her local library.

"I actually wrote the bulk of the manuscript in the Gander public library," said Emily Hepditch, whose novel The Woman in the Attic won the 2021 competition.

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries featured four books since last November in its annual NL Reads competition. Each month, a featured book is made available with extra digital copies.

The Woman in the Attic came first amongst three other titles: Crow Gulch by Douglas Walbourne-Gough, Almost Feral by Gemma Hickey, and One Good Reason: A Memoir of Addiction and Recovery, Music and Love by Séan McCann with Andrea Aragon.

Hepditch revealed her debt to Gander's library shortly after her win was announced Monday on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

WATCH | Emily Hepditch talks about her first novel, The Woman in the Attic:

Hepditch's comment thrilled Pat Parsons, a retired librarian from Gander, who had been selected to advocate on behalf of the book.

In her advocacy of the book, Parsons praised Hepditch's suspenseful atmosphere and intriguing dialogue.

"The descriptive writing is fabulous. The whole Gothic overtone gives you that creepy suspense feeling," said Parsons. "The first job of any writer is to get read, so I think [Hepditch] nailed that right away with her opening dialogue and suspense."

Hepditch was excited to accept her win, but said that no matter the outcome it was an honour just to be a contender.

"To even be a finalist amongst these amazing authors was a win for me, so this is just above and beyond my wildest expectations."

Hepditch isn't planning to take much downtime following her win, with a second book already in the works.

"I'm currently polishing the next book and taking the next few months to try to write as much as I can before I go back to school in September," she said. "Trying not to sit too tight, trying to keep busy."

