Poor weather prompts temporary shutdown of all offshore rigs, petroleum board says

All offshore facilities have been temporarily shut down as a safety precaution due to stormy seas and will not resume operations until the offshore industry regulator says it's safe to do so.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board confirmed Saturday that the SeaRose FPSO, as well as the Terra Nova FPSO and the Hebron platform, had suspended operations just before bad weather hit.

"There are significant precautions taken prior to a storm like this," said board spokesperson Lesley Rideout. "All workers are safe, which is our main priority."

Offshore operators must obtain authorization from the board before they can continue production. Rideout said the board does not yet know when that will happen.

Lingering impact

A number of accidents — and near misses — at sea followed the mid-week battering.

On Thursday, smoke was reported on the Hebron platform and the crew ordered to muster. According to the board, the smoke came from a breaker fault from standby switchgear. No fire was detected.

Also on Thursday, a Panamanian bulk carrier called for Canadian Coast Guard assistance after it took on water and endured a power outage, but crew wrested control of the flooding and restored power late Thursday evening. Reports claiming crew had abandoned ship in lifeboats were unfounded.

Husky Energy reported Friday that a flowline to the SeaRose FPSO leaked 250,000 litres of crude. The board is working "around the clock" to ensure appropriate response to the spill, Rideout said.

Due to ongoing high swells, the spill has not yet been contained. A Husky spokesperson could not confirm whether the line has stopped leaking.

A marine wildlife expert has told CBC News tens of thousands of seabirds could be at risk.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador