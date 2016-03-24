NLMA says 60 more family doctors needed now to address shortage

A new report from the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association says 60 additional full-time family doctors are needed immediately to address a shortage in the province, with hundreds more needed in the coming decade.

The association's Family Physician Human Resource Forecast, released Wednesday, found that while there are 629 licensed family doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador, there are only 431 who are "full-time equivalents," due to responsibilities beyond patient care.

The report found that of the 60 additional doctors needed right away, 24 are needed in the Eastern region, 12 in Central, 12 in the Western and at least 11 in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

In addition, 243 more family doctors are predicted to be needed over the coming decade, the report found.

This need is based on current shortages of family doctors, an aging population and recruitment, turnover and retirements of physicians.

In a statement released Wednesday, the NLMA said it commissioned family physician Dr. David Peachey of Nova Scotia health-care consulting firm Health Intelligence to write the report in the absence of a provincial plan to address the shortage of family doctors.

The medical association said Peachey has completed similar work for seven other provinces and territories.

'Government must now decide'

NLMA president Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald said the province now needs to take heed of the report and implement its recommendations.

"This forecast is based on the needs of our population. The government must now decide whether it will make policy and budget decisions in light of these needs," said Fitzgerald.

"The provincial government is responsible for attracting the right number of doctors to meet the needs of our population. We are calling on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to use this forecast and adopt a family physician human resource plan. We also ask them to approve our proposals so that the job of attaching patients to family doctors can begin without delay."

The association said it has also presented a new proposal to government to recruit more family medicine residents at Memorial University into community practices and to expand practices to reach more patients.

Data released by the NLMA in September showed that as many as 99,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador — or one in five — do not have a family doctor.

