Don't ignore your medical problems because of pandemic, medical association urges

The president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association is concerned people will put off their problems because they don't want to bother doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald said that could lead to bigger problems down the road, if doctors become flooded with complex problems once isolation measures are lifted.

"What we're concerned about is that people are staying home and possibly not taking care of their usual chronic illnesses, not talking about the mental illnesses that were plaguing them before and possibly more now acutely," she said. "So our message is that we are still able to care for you and we would like you to please not let things fester."

Some doctors are still taking patients in person on a case-by-case basis, while many are dealing with patients through virtual means. That could include video consultations, or speaking over the phone.

Fitzgerald said some patients will find these methods actually work better for them, especially for things like counselling where they can remain in the comfort of their own homes.

"In getting used to it, we might actually find there are many ways in which it is preferred," she said.

The NLMA is concerned that as the isolation continues into the second month and beyond, people might be turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as drugs or alcohol, for their problems.

"There's so much about being on home isolation that can be unhealthy that we want to encourage healthy adaptations to this lifestyle," she said.

The message is simple — call your doctor if anything is wrong, and they will give you advice on how to proceed.

"Chronic illnesses unchecked for months can fester, can worsen and people need care for these things," Fitzgerald said.

