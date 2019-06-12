N.L. school board aims to end internal fraud, through new systems

After a damning report into a lack of oversight on spending at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, the board is now updating its procedures on preventing fraudulent activity.

Trustees with the NLESD met over the weekend in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Among the topics discussed were updates to the board's risk management efforts, in accordance with recommendations made by the auditor general in a report that took two-and-a-half years to prepare.

That report, released in September, stated that board employees broke tendering rules, appeared to have taken gifts from vendors who did business with the district, and charged taxpayers for things like high-end clothing and accessories.

Among some of the notable "unusual transactions" noted in the 60-page report: $735 to rent a wheelbarrow for two weeks and $740 to rent four extension cords for three months.

In a press release Tuesday night, the board said it will be acting on recommendations made by the auditor general.

"The district has undertaken a thorough assessment of fraud risk within its various divisions to help ensure appropriate financial oversight and accountability," Goronwy Price, the NLESD chair, said in the release.

"While the board continues to address these issues in a systematic manner, we are also working with the provincial government on accessing appropriate financial management systems and software to enable tighter controls within the organization."

Schools under review

At the same weekend meeting, trustees also decided to review a number of school systems, to see if changes to enrolment processes may be required.

"There are no school closures contemplated in these reviews," the board said in its release.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the schools involved in both the Holy Trinity High system in Torbay and the Waterford Valley High system in St. John's will need reviewing to address "enrolment pressures," at Holy Trinity High and St. Mary's Elementary, respectively.

The NLESD wants to come up with a school bus safety campaign to launch in September 2019. (Eddy Kennedy)

Basque Memorial in Red Bay, Labrador, is also going to be reviewed, after the school wrote to the NLESD about the possibility of reconfiguring the K-12 school to a K-6 one, with intermediate and high school students to be reassigned to Labrador Straits Academy in L'Anse au Loup.

The NLESD said no changes would be made without first doing consultations, and other than at Basque Memorial — if approved — there would be no changes before the September 2020 school year start.

Also on the NLESD agenda is directing staff to consult with provincial government and community partners on developing a school bus safety campaign, with the hope of launching that in the fall when the new school year starts.

