Leaked NLESD report from May said full return to classrooms 'may not be possible'

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District warned the provincial government of crucial issues with returning students to classrooms under a pandemic in May — including problems with busing — that are still unresolved with school less than two weeks from restarting, according to a report obtained by CBC News.

The document also suggests that the district expected classrooms to be at 50 per capacity, under the province's public health guidelines.

The district's 47-page report — entitled Reimagining Teaching and Learning, and submitted to the deputy minister of education on May 27 — outlines several key concerns, including student services, transportation and human resources, along with recommendations on ways to mitigate those concerns.

In a letter accompanying the report — which notes the document is a compilation of information, and not a plan — district CEO Tony Stack notes that even at Alert Level 1 of the province's reopening plan, physical distancing of two metres would be required.

"For the majority of our schools, this would mean classrooms being occupied at no more than 50 per cent," he wrote, adding that returning all students to class would be ideal. "However, this can only be achieved outside of the current parameters around NL COVID-19 Alert levels as we understand them — unless there are provisions made for significant

additional staff and school infrastructure."

The busing strategy was among the most criticized points in the back-to-school plan released earlier this month. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Nearly six weeks later, then education minister Brian Warr announced a strategy with three scenarios for different levels of coronavirus transmission, and on Aug. 17, the district unveiled a more detailed plan, with the expectation all students would be back in class, noting that the plan reflected the provincial government's direction and guidance. While the government's plan presented online learning as the third of three scenarios, the district's report suggested many students would not be in classes at all.

"Although the preferred model is reopening our schools with full in-class instruction and attendance, this may be not possible. Based on current modelling we may have to begin the school year with a high percentage of students participating in 100 per cent online learning," reads the report.

"Another possibility is a blended or hybrid model of schooling whereby classes will be split in two and the groups will alternate between in-class instruction and online learning at home," continues the report. "It is recommended that the district provide guidance to schools with respect to the appropriate amount of online learning."

Notably, the school district in May also offered dozens of its own recommendations for a busing plan for the fall — including issuing a tender for service, allowing older buses that meet safety standards to be used to increase capacity and staggering school bells as well as pickup and drop-off times. The final busing suggestion in the report is "Request approval to extend the family responsibility zone," which it calls an "extreme measure" and a "last resort."

But the district's ultimate plan, released in August, did just that, cutting about 6,000 students from routes to accommodate physical distancing aboard buses, and the province's new education minister says now he's looking at ways to reduce that number. The first day of classes is Sept. 9 — just 13 days away.

Earlier in August Dave Callahan, who represents bus drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador, said there are dozens of idle buses that could be used. During Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Education Minister Tom Osborne said busing capacity is a challenge that is still being worked on, and CBC News has also learned Osborne was working the phones late Wednesday evening looking for operators.

