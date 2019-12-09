Nothing set in stone as NLESD reviews schools for closure

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has five schools potentially up for closure at the end of the school year, but said public consultation needs to be done and nothing has been decided yet..

At its public meeting over the weekend, the district issued notices of motion to close five schools as of June 2020. Those schools are:

St. Thomas Aquinas, K-8 (Port au Port).

Stephenville Elementary, 4-5.

Charlottetown Primary, K-3.

Sandstone Academy, K-6 (Ladle Cove).

Pearce Junior High, 8-9 (Burin Bay Arm).

Tony Stack, CEO of the school district, said nothing has been officially decided.

"Where the notice of motion includes even the possibility of a school closure, there has to be further consultation, which includes a public meeting in which members of the board would hear directly from the public based on the proposed motion," said Stack.

The school board is working to put together all available information online ahead of a public meeting, to be scheduled in either late January or early February.

"Any time that you're dealing with a potential closure of a school there is always opposition, and I understand that. Schools are communities; they're much more than bricks and mortar. There's human beings in there," Stack said.

"Obviously there's a lot of emotion attached to a school community and there will be some people that will be opposed, certainly."

Stack said while any talk of closing a school can prompt an automatic response, the purpose of reviewing these school systems is to ensure services are being delivered in the best way possible, to ensure education is the best it can be.

Charlottetown Primary currently has just three students, he said; Sandstone Academy's closure would mean the K-6 students would join those in grades 7-12 who are already bused to Phoenix Academy in Carmanville.

Stack says there is always opposition to any closure, and hearing that feedback is part of the review process. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"One of the reasons why this one was looked at was, you've got small numbers in each grade level and there's a social and emotional learning benefit to being with alike age groups," Stack said.

"And there are some programming advantages and synergies around grouping staffing together."

More sustainable programming

In the Marystown region, the motion to close Pearce Junior High is part of a larger, two-motion plan to streamline where students in the region attend school.

Under the first motion, Marystown Central High, which currently has Grade 10-12 students, would take all of the area's 8-12 students, starting September 2020.

The second motion would see the reconfiguration of Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown from a K-7 to a K-4 school; Donald C. Jamieson in Burin Bay Arm would change from a K-7 to a 5-7 school.

"When we went around and consulted, initially we were looking just at the 8-12 factor, but in part of the feedback in consultation we heard there's some advantages to combining the grades," Stack said.

"You might have a more sustainable French immersion program, for example, if you had all the students in the area flow together through the same grade in the same school, so we put that in as an option."

Reconfiguring school resources is a familiar struggle for a province with a declining student population.

"Decades ago there was 160,000 students in the system. We're down now to under 65,000, so over the years it's been a very stark, sharp dropoff," said Stack, who added the Avalon area is one of the few regions where the student population is not declining.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador