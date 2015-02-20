Legislative watchdog members 'weren't satisfied' with NLESD answers on AG report

The fallout of a corruption scandal at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is still on the radar of a watchdog group of MHAs at the House of Assembly, and could result in a second public hearing to question board officials.

"The consensus that I got from members that are still on that committee [is] that they weren't satisfied with a lot of the answers that they received at those hearings," Kevin Parsons, chair of the public accounts committee, told CBC News.

Just before Christmas, school board officials appeared at the committee.

MHAs grilled them about how the fraud scandal happened, and what's being done to fix the system, in the wake of a scathing report by the auditor general.

Progressive Conservative MHA Kevin Parsons, pictured in a 2014 file photo, is chair of the public accounts committee at the House of Assembly. (CBC)

"I've read the report myself, it's a pretty damaging report, and I guess a lot of people want a lot of answers," said Parsons, the Tory MHA for Cape St. Francis.

"But it doesn't seem like the answers came through in those hearings, and it's a little bit of frustration from some of the members that were already on that committee."

There's been an election since that hearing, and some new faces are now on the committee, which includes MHAs from all three parties.

Next month, they will meet with the auditor general and decide whether to bring in school board officials for a second round of hearings.

"Personally, I think that we've got a very important role to play. And when the auditor general brings up concerns like this, our committee should be up and make sure that we get the answers that the public want to hear," Parsons said.

"This is public money and they have a right to know what's been done to ensure that it doesn't happen again, for one thing. And why did it happen, and what do we need to put in place to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

'Action plan' still under government review

In an emailed statement, the NLESD says it has done an array of things to address financial oversight concerns.

Those include:

Implementing a whistleblower policy to give employees a formal mechanism to report suspected unethical or fraudulent behaviour.

Establishing a fraud risk management program.

Completing ethics training with staff.

Delivering ongoing targeted financial training to staff, including at schools.

But a big-ticket "action plan" remains under review by the province.

Last fall, the NLESD estimated it would cost $2 million in each of the first two years to put new financial systems in place, then a consistent $1.3 million a year for staffing costs after that.

The school board sent that request to the province, as part of the 2019 budget process.

CBC News asked for an interview with Education Minister Brian Warr about the status of that request, but department officials sent an emailed statement instead.

They said education officials have been working with the school district and the finance department on "exploring the best possible solution to the issues raised by the auditor general, including the request for a new financial management system."

School board trustees sent an "action plan" to the province for new financial management systems. It remains under review by government officials. (CBC)

One of the options being considered is "integrating the district's financial processes into government's core financial management system."

A consultant's report is still being reviewed, and the department is "committed to finding the best possible solution in the coming months."

The NLESD says it also made an earlier request, in the spring of 2017, related to new financial management systems and software.

Internal auditor position was vacant for 2 years

After Auditor General Julia Mullaley filed her report a year ago, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary relaunched a fraud investigation.

Unsealed search warrant documents reveal the role of the school board's internal auditor in first uncovering problems back in 2015.

While much of the alleged fraudulent activity was taking place — from September 2012 through August 2014 — that internal auditor position was vacant.

That time period spanned the previous Eastern School District, and the amalgamated province-wide board.

"These vacancies further reduced the effectiveness of the internal audit function within the Eastern School District and the NLESD," the auditor general noted in her report.

Here's what the school district said this week, when asked why there was no internal auditor for those two years:

"This position was not initially funded when the four former English school districts were amalgamated. The NLESD requested that the funding be reinstated, and it was. That did, however, delay the hiring process. There are now two internal audit positions at the NLESD. That was among the actions taken prior to the release of the AG report."

