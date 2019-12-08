NLESD proposes possible closure of 5 schools for 2020 school year

At a public meeting Saturday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District presented five school system reviews that could result in the closure of five schools in June.

Two more could close in the years to follow on the condition that an extension is added to Dorset Collegiate in Pilley's Island.

The NLESD issued notices of motion that outlined the proposed closures and reconfigurations of as many as 15 schools in western and central Newfoundland and on the Burin Peninsula.

A vote on each of the motions is expected to be held at a regular public meeting of the board on March 28, 2020.

"No decisions have yet been made with respect to these school system reviews," Board of Trustees Chair Goronwy Price said in a news release late Saturday.

"These notices of motion give formal notice to the school communities of the options being considered following initial review and consultation. Next steps involve further review and analysis and a further consultation with the school communities involved."

Price said separate public meetings will be held in communities where school closures are being considered prior to the vote in March.

Changes proposed

Among the proposed changes, St. Thomas Aquinas in Port au Port and Stephenville Elementary would both close in June, with students from St. Thomas Aquinas being rerouted to schools in Stephenville.

Stephenville Middle School would be reconfigured to hold Grades 4 to 7, instead of Grades 6 to 8, and Stephenville High would take students in Grades 8 to 12.

Charlottetown Primary would close in June, with students attending Glovertown Academy beginning in September.

Goronwy Price, pictured at a public meeting held in St. John's in October, says 'no decisions have yet been made' regarding possible school closures. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Sandstone Academy in Ladle Cove is proposed to close at the end of the school year, with those students set to attend Phoenix Academy in Carmanville.

Two motions were put forward at Saturday's meeting regarding the Marystown Central High School System. The first would see the closure of Pearce Junior High in June, with Grade 8 and 9 students attending a reconfigured Marystown Central High holding Grades 8 to 12.

The second motion would see Sacred Heart Academy reconfigured to kindergarten to Grade 4 and Donald C. Jamieson Academy taking Grades 5 through 7. Students would attend the appropriate school in accordance with their grade level in September.

Green Bay South Academy in Robert's Arm and Brian Peckford Primary in Triton would not be affected in June, but would both close if an extension is built onto Dorset Collegiate, with those students going to a reconfigured Dorset Collegiate taking students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

There was no word from the NLESD on when further consultation would begin.

