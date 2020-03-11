Parents of deaf child win human rights case against NLESD

Kimberly and Todd Churchill won a human rights case against the NLESD. They filed a human rights complaint against the school district after learning their son, Carter, wasn't learning American Sign Language (ASL) in his school. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Parents fighting for the education of their deaf son have won a human rights case against the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The commission ruled that the NLESD failed to provide reasonable accommodation for Carter Churchill and discriminated against him during the 2016 to 2020 school years, from Kindergarten to Grade 3.

It has ordered the board to support Carter with American Sign Language and evaluate him in that language. The NLESD will also have to pay Todd and Kimberly Churchill close to $150,000, according to the human rights commission's decision released yesterday.

"It's not shock, but it's just this disbelief (that) finally, this is finally over," said Kimberly Churchill in an interview with CBC News. "There was so much evidence there to show that there was discrimination."

The Churchill's, who are from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, have been involved in a nearly six year long battle with the school district. They filed a human rights complaint in 2017 after realizing their son, Carter, wasn't learning American Sign Language (ASL) in his school.

Carter, who is 12 years old, has cerebral palsy and is deaf and non-verbal, and uses ASL to communicate.

Years in the making

Todd Churchill says the commission's decision is going to be a landmark case in Canada, because it will help protect other deaf children from enduring similar discrimination to what his son Carter had to face for years.

Carter was a student at Beachy Cove Elementary in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's for four years, while he was in Kindergarten to Grade 3. He now attends East Point Elementary in St. John's.

East Point Elementary created a classroom for deaf children when Carter was in Grade 4 in 2020. The classroom was made up of eight children who were all learning American Sign Language.

Todd Churchill says the long-fought battle was worthwhile, but he wishes his son never had to experience discrimination in the first place.

Kimberly Churchill uses sign language to communicate with her son, Carter, who is deaf and non-verbal, in 2017. (CBC)

He says when Carter was a student at Beachy Cove Elementary, he and Kimberly were told numerous times that Carter was receiving a quality education, and said the school was dismissive about their concerns.

CBC News has reached out to the NLESD for comment.

"There's a sense of relief in the fact that we had the acknowledgement that he was discriminated against, and that there are systemic problems with deaf education in the province," said Todd.

"We've had other parents reach out to us in other parts of the province echoing similar concerns that we've experienced."

Todd says Carter's ASL is still not at the level it should be. He says during Carter's time at Beachy Cove Elementary, he was assigned teachers who didn't know ASL and who had no training in teaching deaf children.

Kimberly says she unfortunately experienced a lot of gaslighting through the past few years. She says she was frequently told by others that her child is getting a quality education and that he's not being discriminated against.

"It's been a rollercoaster. I personally have had myself close to breaking down, I've had mental breakdowns of great proportions," she said.

"At times I swear that I was being drove crazy because I felt as if what I was asking for was completely irrational."

Mental health concerns

The decision read that Carter is to be supported in the development of ASL, in accessing and being evaluated upon school curriculum via ASL, in communicating his safety and personal needs via ASL, and in ensuring he is not isolated from peers who are able to communicate with him.

When Kimberly read the commission's decision, she says she felt that the adjudicator appreciated and understood that the form of discrimination Carter faced affected his mental health.

Expert evidence cited in the decision read that it is important for students like Carter to be exposed to a native ASL user and to participate and observe conversation in ASL in order to "mitigate the risk of social isolation and mental health problems."

This is something Kimberly says was reassuring to read after years of being told by some that Carter's mental health was nothing to be concerned about.

"For the first time, I feel that we are finally, finally believed. That Carter's story is now one that we've been saying since day one that this has been happening to him, and now that we are looked at as, okay, this was happening."

