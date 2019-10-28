NLESD greenlights up to $2.7M for new financial system after critical AG report

Trustees with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District have voted to approve millions in spending in an effort to address problems highlighted in a scathing report by the auditor general.

"Right now, it's looking like we may be able to address a very big problem that we had an awful lot of trouble with before," vice-chair Wayne Lee told a board of trustees meeting on Saturday.

The final decision to push forward with up to $2.7 million in spending on a new financial system is effectively pushed back until Jan. 31.

The delay will give the province time to further look into a "shared services" financial option that would piggyback on the core government's existing system.

"They were essentially on side with it, but did ask us for the opportunity to possibly provide an alternative, and if not, we'll go ahead with what we've decided to do," Lee said.

'Ball is in our court'

Board chair Goronwy Price said if no viable shared services option can be presented by then, the NLESD will move forward with the acquisition of its own system.

"The ball is in our court on this," Price said at Saturday's meeting.

To get this right is absolutely vital for the students in our system. There's no question about that. - Goronwy Price

"They just want their opportunity to do a deep dive on shared services, to see if they can meet the requirements that have been outlined."

Price said the process with government has involved a co-operative approach.

"They are not telling us how we've got to react. They are not telling us that this is the best, or that is the best. That was the dialogue at the table," he said.

"To get this right is absolutely vital for the students in our system. There's no question about that."

Auditor general found 'significant weaknesses'

More than a year ago, Auditor General Julia Mullaley released a report that found "pervasive" financial rule-breaking and oversight problems at the school board.

She found that spending was often not properly authorized and reviewed, and there was no paper trail to support payments.

"These types of observations are known indicators of unethical behaviours and/or potential fraudulent activity," Mullaley wrote in the 60-plus page report.

A report issued by the auditor general in September 2018 found that 'the board of trustees and senior management had not exercised the required oversight over NLESD's internal control environment.' (CBC)

The auditor general's findings have since been referred to the police.

Mullaley told CBC News a year ago that there were still "significant weaknesses" in the NLESD's financial system.

"And it's important that they move forward to address these risks and put the right controls in place," the auditor general said in October 2018.

"That's the most important thing in my mind."

