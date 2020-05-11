All N.L. homes to get learning guide from NLESD
Document includes ideas for learning math, literacy, well-being at home
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has developed a four-page guidebook to help students continue learning at home, which will be delivered to every home in the province.
The handout includes ideas and activities to help children learn about well-being, math and literacy and develop their individual passions and interests while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These are meaningful learning opportunities that make direct connections to curriculum outcomes and have been purposefully designed with a focus on engagement and learning for all students," Goronwy Price, chair of the district's board of trustees, said in a statement Monday.
The district said it is sending the resource to all homes to make sure everyone gets one, as students may be staying with extended family or other caregivers during the pandemic.
Tony Stack, the NLESD's CEO and executive director of education, said he hopes parents and guardians will keep the pages handy and use them to guide learning.
"It also provides another tangible resource for students and families who may have limited availability to internet connectivity and computer devices at this time," Stack said.
In its press release, the district said it has also distributed hundreds of iPads and computers over the past several weeks to students who need them, and more are being acquired and prepared for students.
