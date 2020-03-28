NLESD to close Charlottetown Primary, with 2 more closures possible

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District's Board of Trustees has decided to close Charlottetown Primary, with the possibility of closing two more schools in central Newfoundland.

During a meeting Saturday afternoon, the board voted to close the school for kindergarten to Grade 3 students in Charlottetown in eastern Newfoundland, effective June 2020.

The board also voted that two more schools — Green Bay South Academy in Robert's Arm and and Brian Peckford Primary in Triton — will close, if a proposed extension to Dorset Collegiate in Pilley's Island is completed.

Other schools status quo

Several other motions were withdrawn by the board at Saturday's meeting, meaning those schools will not be affected next year.

The district said schools in the Marystown Central High and Stephenville High school system, as well as the Phoenix Academy school system in Carmanville, will remain status quo for the 2020-21 school year.

The NLESD also said no motion was brought forward to the board regarding an ongoing review of the Waterford Valley High school system, meaning St. Mary's Elementary will also remain status quo for the 2020-21 school year.

