NLESD resumes more bus routes with Monday still planned timeline for full return to service

More school bus routes are returning to NLESD schools on Thursday. (CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says even more bus routes are returning to service on Thursday.

The school district shut down transportation for 20 different schools last weekend, citing safety concerns with the contract company Gladney's Bus Limited.

One route is returning to Beaconsfield Junior High, one is returning to Holy Cross Elementary, six are returning to Holy Spirit High, one is returning to Paradise Intermediate, one is returning to Villanova Junior high and every route at Topsail Elementary has been restored.

Weather and "unforeseen circumstances" have delayed alternate transportation services scheduled to resume on Thursday for Cape St. Francis Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary, Holy Trinity High and Juniper Ridge Intermediate.

The school district said school staff have been in direct contact with the impacted families and a new resumption date will be shared when available.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador