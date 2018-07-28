N.L. firefighting crew helped battle massive Northern Ontario forest fires

There was a four-person crew from Newfoundland and Labrador battling the roaring forest fires in northern Ontario last week.

Adam Green, originally from Carbonear but working out of Labrador, led the team of provincial firefighters, who were called in to help fight the blaze.

"You're protecting nature, you're protecting people's valuables, their homes … lives could be at risk. It's exciting and it's good work that needs to be done to help people," he told CBC's On the Go Friday from New Liskeard, Ont.

The fire Green and his crew were fighting was still classified as 'out of control' Saturday morning. (Submitted by Adam Green)

Green and his team arrived in Ontario on July 13, he said.

They spent a few days near Haliburton County before being flying into a "bush camp" near the flames burning in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, by North Bay, in what is being called the Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster.

The fires were triggered by lightning strikes and stoked by high winds. And though there was a bit of rain — or a little help from "tanker one," as Green joked — as of Saturday afternoon, the cluster's main blaze was nearly 30,000 hectares and still classified as 'out of control.'

'Everything but a towel guy'

Green and his crew spent about a week at the camp, surrounded by the fire, before returning to N.L. on Friday.

On the first day, they stamped and doused the flames directly around the campsite, he said. The following days were spent walking the edges of the burn, "putting out the fire as we met it," by soaking hot spots and active flames.

Travis Pollett douses hot spots in the Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster. (Submitted by Adam Green)

At times, Green said he could feel the heat from the flames nearby.

"If there's a flare up in the fire, things definitely start to heat up," he said.

Over the course the week, he estimated they laid out about 6,000 feet of hose.

The work makes for a lot of dirt, he said, but his particular camp had a perk: they shared it with a crew from Ontario who had built a shower.

The Ontario crew sharing the camp with Green and his team built this shower. (Submitted by Adam Green)

"We were getting refreshing showers, albeit kinda cold, but it was enough to get the soot and grime off us from the day and refresh us for the next morning," he said.

The Ontario crew also built an outhouse — of sorts.

This is what passed for an outhouse in Green's camp. (Submitted by Adam Green)

"Everything but a towel guy," Green said.

'Boots on the ground'

It's risky work, Green said, but he never feels like he's in danger.

"We watch each other's backs when we're out there, we take care of each other, we know our escape routes, we have our safety zone set up," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a job. There's a fire out there. We need to get some boots on the ground and put it out."

Smoke drifts through the bush camp in the Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster. (Submitted by Adam Green)

After a few weeks of hard work, he's looking forward to being back in Labrador for the two days off he gets after deployment.

"As far as I know, back on my base in Labrador, things are kind of wet down there, so I might have a few more days to sit back and relax and not wear any boots and socks for a few days."