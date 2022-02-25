N.L. liquor corp pulls Russian vodka from shelves following Ukraine invasion
Move follows lead of other liquor corporations across Canada
The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has stopped selling a specific brand of Russian vodka following the country's invasion of Ukraine this week.
The NLC confirmed Friday it was pulling four different Russian Standard vodka products from its shelves.
The products represent sales of approximately $215,000 per year, or 667 cases, according to an NLC spokesperson.
"Given the current state of global affairs, we deemed it appropriate at this time," a spokesperson said, adding that the regulator will "monitor accordingly over the coming weeks."
📢 The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka.—@nlliquor
The move follows similar decisions across Canada, with Nova Scotia pulling three Russian Standard products from its liquor stores on Friday afternoon.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered a sanction on Russian liquors later on Friday.
He initially said he was discussing the option with his finance minister, but suggested the impact on Russia would be "very small."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?