N.L. liquor corp pulls Russian vodka from shelves following Ukraine invasion

An empty space on the NLC vodka shelf, after the corporation pulled Russian Standard products from its stores. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has stopped selling a specific brand of Russian vodka following the country's invasion of Ukraine this week.

The NLC confirmed Friday it was pulling four different Russian Standard vodka products from its shelves.

The products represent sales of approximately $215,000 per year, or 667 cases, according to an NLC spokesperson.

"Given the current state of global affairs, we deemed it appropriate at this time," a spokesperson said, adding that the regulator will "monitor accordingly over the coming weeks."

📢 The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka. —@nlliquor

The move follows similar decisions across Canada, with Nova Scotia pulling three Russian Standard products from its liquor stores on Friday afternoon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered a sanction on Russian liquors later on Friday.

He initially said he was discussing the option with his finance minister, but suggested the impact on Russia would be "very small."

