Liquor inspectors, RCMP team up for bust that nabs guns, marijuana

A major drug and gun bust has occurred just outside of Howley. (CBC)

Inspectors with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation and RCMP officers teamed up for a bust that saw guns, cash and contraband cannabis seized from a house on Newfoundland's west coast.

The search warrant was executed on Thursday near the town of Howley, according to a media release. Six guns were removed by the RCMP, but the exact cash amount was not disclosed.

Contraband cannabis plants, dried flower, edibles and extracts were also seized from the property.

"Illegal activity in the market of cannabis and cannabis products will not be tolerated ... The NLC's partnership with law enforcement agencies supports our efforts to interrupt the illicit market and those who profit from it," said Sean Ryan, a vice-president with the NLC.

The media release does not provide details about whether anyone has been charged for contravening the Cannabis Control Act.

It does say, however, that the RCMP is investigating the multiple firearms found in the house, and if there are charges related to that, the police will release that information.