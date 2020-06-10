Privatizing NLC could raise cost of booze, put minors in peril, says MADD

MADD Canada says there are things other than money to consider in the potential sale of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is warning of dangerous social consequences if the provincial government moves ahead with a recommendation to sell off the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

The premier's economic recovery team suggested in its report last month that the government should consider selling or contracting out "one or more" of the Crown corporation's lines of business, such as retail, blending and bottling, or warehousing.

MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie told CBC Radio's On The Go his organization is in favour of government holding onto the NLC for reasons that aren't just about the money.

Murie said in cases such as Alberta, British Columbia and areas of the United States where privatization has occurred, there has been a drop in what he calls "social protection" and public safety.

"Serving minors, serving intoxicated people — it's just been clearly shown that people that have no profit motive do a better job, and it's part of their job to do that social protection piece," he said.

Murie said in Alberta and B.C. inspections have indicated that performance among private liquor operators was at about 25 per cent compared to that of publicly owned stores. He said fines of up to $5,000 for serving a minor were introduced to "make the private sector abide by the expectations," and since that introduction things have gotten better.

"It really depends on all the pieces, and if you're ruling with a stick then how big is that stick? It's clearly been shown in British Columbia and Alberta when it's a big stick, and it comes with a big fine, they reluctantly do a better job," he said.

In response to advocates who believe a privatized liquor corporation will offer consumers lower prices and a wider selection of alcohol, Murie said for every privatization that has already happened, the result has been the opposite of what consumers were expecting.



"The best case example is Washington state. What the consumers were left with was less choice because it's costly to have a wide inventory," he said.

"The second thing is the government said 'Well if you're forcing us to privatize ... we're going to take our piece of the pie and the consumer is going to pay the profit for the private operator.' In that case they're actually paying way more money. So what they thought they were getting, they weren't getting at the end of the day."

Tom Cooper, a professor in strategic management at Memorial University, said there are pros and cons to selling the NLC.

The corporation provides a good dividend that will attract investors, but the province would lose that revenue in the long-term by selling, generating only short-term cash.

The NLC generates approximately $190 million in revenue annually.

However, Cooper said, because the province is facing a financial crunch, it could be a good time to sell.

"Given demographics, given social trends, given how people consume alcohol, where they consume it, why they consume it, it may be going down," he said. "So the dividend is not something that's certain that's going to be there in 15 or 20 years."

Cooper said a potential sale comes down to timing as the province needs to dig itself out of debt, but added in an ideal world government would likely want to hold onto the asset.

"If you can get a fairly large amount of money for that, that may reduce some of the pressure on you and your ability to raise funds in the debt markets," he said.

"There's maybe more a strategic question that, is this a good time to exit a market?"

