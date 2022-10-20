Another round: NLC raises the price of booze, beer and wine for 2nd time this year

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation raised the price of beer almost 2.5 per cent earlier this month. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

Alcohol prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are on the rise for the second time this year.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation raised prices on beer, spirits, wine and ready-to-drink beverages by an average of just over two per cent on Oct. 3.

The average price of beer is up by just under 2.5 per cent and wines are up by just under 2.6 per cent. Spirits saw the smallest increase, just over 1.4 per cent, according to a breakdown provided by the NLC. Ready-to-drink beverages like coolers also rose over 1.6 per cent.

"This change occurred to address the increased cost of goods of suppliers as well as increased freight costs due to carrier surcharges and fuel increases. Such increases have contributed to an inflation rate in Canada of seven per cent according to most recent data," says the statement.

Inflation and the cost of fuel were also the reasons cited for a price increase in May, when prices went up by an average of 3.9 per cent.

The NLC says it will continue to monitor markets and evaluate their prices and will make adjustments as necessary.