Price of beer going up in latest NLC adjustment

Expect to see a change in the price of local beer at Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation retailers.

A price adjustment is coming into effect on Sunday, following an annual price review at the NLC and its suppliers.

In the adjustment, a six pack of domestic beer — for example, bottles of Coors Light or Bud Light — will go from $15.39 to $15.70.

The price adjustment will take effect across all categories, the NLC said, including wine and spirits.

However, the NLC said this doesn't necessarily mean the prices on all products will increase. A spokesperson said there are some products that may slightly decrease in price with the adjustment review.

The increase won't affect everything, but it will raise the cost 1.3 per cent for some products in each category.

