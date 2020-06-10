NLC inspectors to enforce physical distancing in bars

Less than a week after crowds packed into some George Street clubs, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation says it will crack down on bars that don't enforce physical distancing and capacity rules.

An amendment made late Wednesday afternoon to the chief medical officer of health's special measures order requires all bars in the province to operate at half of their approved capacity, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Dance floors may not be used for dancing, but tables and chairs can be set up on the dance floor if there is at least two metres between seated patrons.

The order says it is the responsibility of the bar to ensure compliance with the order.

Sean Ryan, the NLC's vice president of regulatory services and social responsibility, says liquor inspectors will be working across the province to ensure bars limit capacity and allow for physical distancing.

"We will be having teams of inspectors out, at this point forward, at very strategic times to be conducting inspections in all of these premises," he said.

"If the inspector walks in and feels that there's even the slightest bit of ambiguity around the total number then there may, in fact, be a pause in the event and there may be a head count done."

Sean Ryan, the NLC’s vice president of regulatory services and social responsibility, says there will be zero tolerance for infractions. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Ryan said the inspectors could also go beyond a head count, if they see fit.

"If there's congregations of people that are just not adhering, then we may in fact have to close the place down, which we will do if we're confronted with this."

But Ryan didn't go into detail about the specific penalties a bar could face if it doesn't comply with the order. He said infractions will be dealt with the same way as a breach of a bar's liquor licence.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Community Services said in a statement Monday any failure to comply with the general special measures order could result in a fine between $5,000 and $50,000 for a first offence.

Health Minister John Haggie said Wednesday a bar could lose its liquor licence if it doesn't comply with the regulations.

Ryan said there will be "zero tolerance" for infractions under the new order and after meeting with the George Street Association, he said bar owners are concerned about their industry and he's confident most bars will follow the rules.

"We want this to work, we want this industry to grow," he said.

"But it has to be done in such a fashion that it's orderly, in compliance with what's required and steeped in paramount safety for all concerned."

Pictures from the night of Saturday, July 4, show large crowds both inside and outside of Konfusion and Rob Roy on George Street. (Twitter)

Ryan said some responsibility rests with bar patrons as well. He said cooperation and understanding will be necessary to keep everyone safe, and people may be asked to leave a bar if they don't follow the rules.

"The public has to play a role too," he said.

"You can effectively still have very pleasant social circumstances, but be within the protected zone and within the required distance."

