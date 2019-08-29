'Great weekend' as bars, restaurants complying with COVID-19 rules, says NLC

Sean Ryan, the NLC’s vice-president of regulatory services and social responsibility, says there were no infractions this past weekend. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

A week after images of packed George Street bars drew anger across the province, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation says weekend inspections found restaurants and bars complying with public health regulations to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Sean Ryan, the NLC's vice-president of regulatory services and social responsibility, said Monday the corporation found a "few little adjustments" that needed to be made with capacity at some premises when inspectors visited Friday night.

"However, [there was] great co-operation from all involved and it was rectified and moved on to be a great weekend," said Ryan.

Under Alert Level 2, all businesses whose primary purpose is the consumption of beer, wine, or spirits may operate at 50 per cent of approved capacity as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Dance floors must remain closed.

Water Street restaurant Cojones Tacos and Tequila is flourishing with new business as a result of the pedestrian mall, according to manager Jennyfer Ventura, and hit a speed bump Friday night.

Ventura said the restaurant was over capacity by about five to 10 people when NLC inspectors dropped in and ordered a temporary closure to reduce the numbers, which included asking some patrons to leave early.

Ryan says a few adjustments needed to be made by some businesses to comply with the provincial government's special measures orders. (CBC)

"That was a hard situation, a tough situation. It was surprising to us to handle things like that," Ventura said, noting Cojones operates as a restaurant and not a bar as outlined under Fitzgerald's special measures order.

"I was going and explaining to our guests, our customers, the situation. Luckily they all understood what's going on. They were more than happy with the experience, even though some of them didn't get the full experience of dining with us.… Luckily Newfoundlanders, and people here in general, are so nice and I really appreciate that."

The NLC didn't fine Cojones, and after a 30-minute shutdown the restaurant reopened its doors without a problem, said Ventura. She added the restaurant and the NLC are working things out to avoid potential confusion in the future.

"We're a restaurant, we're following our protocols and we have our own COVID guidelines," she said. "Everything was fine, and they noticed that we have all the regulations in place."

Working together

Ryan told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show almost every licensed establishment on the island portion of the province was inspected over the weekend, with NLC inspectors working closely with members of the RNC and RCMP.

"Hats off to the business owners and hats off to the public," said Ryan. "It was a dual responsibility for both sides to make this work. Both sides have really stepped up to the plate."

Ryan said he walked through the pedestrian mall on Water Street over the weekend with his family, and was happy to see a nice, family-oriented setting with bustling businesses.

"People were moving, but yet in a very safe and structured way," he said.

