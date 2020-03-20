N.L.'s liquor stores are closing to walk-in traffic. Here's how you can order

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation will be trying out its new order online and by phone system beginning Saturday. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador liquor stores are closing at the end of the day, with a new system in place Saturday to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation says customers will be able to order by calling their preferred store directly or filling out a form on the corporation's website.

NLC outlets will accept orders starting Saturday and will begin pickups on Sunday. Stores will also be operating at reduced hours.

There are some caveats in place for orders. NLC store locations will only be accepting non-cash and non-contact payment methods, meaning they will only accept tap payments through debit and credit cards, limiting transactions to $100.

Stores will also only serve one customer at a time, and will enforce social distancing recommendations.

The NLC will not be accepting gift cards or redeemable offers, such winning beer caps or coupons. The corporation says those methods of payment can be redeemed later. Air Miles will also not be accepted, but the NLC said it's working on a solution for that.

For customer and staff safety, the NLC said it will be installing Plexiglas barriers at pickup lanes.

Some NLC stores will not be open during this closure:

Queen Street Liquor Store, St. John's.

Murphy Square satellite store, Corner Brook.

Trans-Canada Highway satellite store, Clarenville.

Centennial Square satellite store, Mount Pearl.

Lake Avenue satellite store, St. John's.

Newfoundland Drive satellite store, St. John's.

Liquor Express stores are independently operated and may remain in operation, according to the NLC.

"We appreciate your patience, as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and adjust our services and approach accordingly," the company said in a news release.

