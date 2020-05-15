No need for restaurants to keep customer info after NLC changes alcohol delivery rules

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation will no longer require licencees to retain customer information used for delivery for a year. (CBC)

After a Corner Brook restaurant raised concerns around the amount of information needed to be collected from customers to deliver alcohol, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has made changes to its requirements for licensees.

On Thursday, Jerry George of Pho Vietnam said the privacy concerns were too significant for the restaurant to deliver booze with food.

George said he'd need to record the name and address of the customer, along with the quantity of alcohol and the type of ID used, and keep a record of that information for 12 months.

Bruce Keating, president and chief executive officer of the NLC, said Thursday that "it makes sense" in terms of regulation for records to be kept.

However, later that day, changes were made to the NLC's requirements regarding delivery of alcohol with a meal, doing away with the need to retain information about customers and their orders.

Darrell Smith, manager of marketing and communications with the NLC, said after consultation with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, the decision was made to "forego requirements that licensees retain any information beyond the normal order process."

Jerry George will now be delivering alcohol along with food from Pho Vietnam after changes were made to the NLC's regulations. (Pho Vietnam Corner Brook/Facebook)

As for George and Pho Vietnam, he said the restaurant will begin delivering alcohol soon, and he's signed up for the Serve Responsible NL program required for delivery drivers.

"Everything has been resolved. We no longer have to gather any customer information," George told CBC News in an email.

"I had a call from an NLC representative and the requirements to request IDs will follow the normal protocols. If someone appears underage you are required to request ID."

