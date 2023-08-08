Content
N.L. launches funding, grants to prepare artists for 'Year of the Arts'

$2 million will go directly to Arts N.L. to establish a "Year of the Arts" grant program, while $700,000 will go to to Celebrate N.L. to establish a one-time arts celebration fund.

A man in business attire stands in front of banner with the Year of the Arts logo on it, a puffin with different shapes and colours of the rainbow creating it's beak.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the creation of a grant through provincial funding will help artists. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey announced almost $3 million in provincial funding that will go to helping artists prepare for the 2024 Year of the Arts festivities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Speaking to members of the arts community on Tuesday, Furey said the province will give out $2.7 million in funding allocated in the provincial budget — with $2 million going directly to Arts N.L. to establish a Year of the Arts grant program, and $700,000 going to Celebrate N.L. to establish a one-time arts celebration fund.

"When the arts are supported, quality of life for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is elevated. Our society and our culture is elevated," Furey said Wednesday.

"Coming out of the pandemic we wanted to be there to support artists. To support culture and to protect it."

Furey announced 2024 as the "year of the arts" in May, which he said will be a celebration of Newfoundland and Labrador's rich arts and culture sector and the 75th anniversary of the province joining Canada in 1949.

The Year of the Arts grant is open to any artist or arts organization in the province, and will be handed out through Arts N.L. Culture Minister Steve Crocker said the funding will likely go out as part of the organization's fall round of grants.

"One of key attractions from people outside, our non-resident tourists, is our arts and culture. So, you know, these investments help not only with our own arts community, but they're a tremendous driver of our tourism economy as well," Crocker said.

A collage of two photos. On the left, a woman with short brown hair and glasses stands in an art gallery. On the right, a person with their hair tied back stands next to a quilt.
Artists Rachel Gilbert, left, and Elijah Martel say the announced funding is a good commitment from government toward the arts. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Visual artist Rachel Gilbert said the grant will help more artists in Newfoundland and Labrador showcase their work, allowing both artists and art organizations to do more.

"This funding is going to be great. It's going to make all kinds of new things possible," Gilbert said, adding grants are usually used to complete artist residencies and pay for things like supplies and living expenses during a residency.

Elijah Martel, a working artist in printmaking and textiles, said it's refreshing to see validation for the sector from an external body like the provincial government.

"There's a difference between recognizing the value of something, and being willing to kind of put your money where your mouth is, so to speak," Martel said. "It's very affirming to see art recognized as being a priority."

With files from Henrike Wilhelm

