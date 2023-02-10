Blockades put entire green hydrogen project at risk, World Energy GH2 tells court

The company behind a major planned green hydrogen initiative on Newfoundland's west coast says blockades on the Port au Port Peninsula "pose a serious threat to the viability of the project in its entirety."

World Energy GH2 filed an application at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in Corner Brook on Thursday, seeking an injunction against protesters who have been obstructing access to the company's wind testing sites.

On Friday afternoon, Justice George Murphy granted the interim order.

But protesters are vowing to continue their fight.

In an affidavit, World Energy GH2 CEO Sean Leet said the delay caused by the company's inability to access its work sites has halted construction at one of the most critical windows of time for data collection.

The company says wind measurement data is "vital" to determine the type of wind turbine generators it needs, as demand for those generators increases globally.

World Energy GH2 is aiming to build massive wind farms and produce green hydrogen in the Stephenville-Port au Port area beginning in 2025.

"If WEGH2 is unable to resume full operations immediately, the viability of the entire project is at risk," Leet noted in his affidavit.

World Energy GH2 CEO Sean Leet is pictured in October. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In court filings, the company described it as an "urgent and untenable situation."

World Energy GH2 said it went to court "in the spirit of last resort" to bring a halt to "illegal blockades and to generally bring the situation back under control."

The matter is due back in court next Thursday, after the protesters have been served with the judge's order.

Protesters say they won't give up fight

Sheila Hinks is one of the protesters named in the court application filed by the company.

"We're keeping World Energy GH2 out of here," Hinks said in an interview at the blockade site early Friday afternoon.

"There's no work going on here."

Hinks said she found out about the court application Thursday night, by watching CBC News and was surprised to be personally singled out.

She said the protesters won't back down.

"I guess they're going to take me to jail," Hinks said. "Because I'm not going to give up this fight. This group of people behind me are not giving up this fight."

Sheila Hinks is vowing to continue the fight against World Energy GH2's plans for western Newfoundland. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A group of protesters began blocking an access road to the wind power test site in Mainland last month, and have cited concerns about their supplemental water supply, among other issues.

"We don't want the windmills on the Port au Port Peninsula," Hinks said.

Timothy Collier, who owns a hydroponic greenhouse business in Mainland and plans to settle back in his hometown after he completes medical training, said using the police to break up the blockade is a bad idea.

"I think it will obliterate what little support that they have left on the peninsula," he said.

"Not only their detractors, but also their supporters. I think it will put a very sour taste in their mouth."

Judge's order directs police to enforce injunction

In court filings, World Energy GH2 says the actions of the protesters have cost it $500,000 so far.

The company says its equipment has been damaged.

And while World Energy GH2 acknowledges it has no evidence as to who is responsible, the company says its inability to access the worksite "created the opportunity for this equipment to be vandalized."

In his affidavit, Leet says they have provided the Mounties with daily updates, but the RCMP response "has been limited to maintaining the peace and not removing parked vehicles from the access road or facilitating access to the work site."

The court order directs police to enforce the terms of the injunction.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador