Newfoundlanders in Qatar ready to watch Canada shine on World Cup stage

From left, Shane Dunphy, Linda Goodyear, Linda Budgell and Aaron Jones are four Newfoundlanders taking in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Submitted by Linda Goodyear)

As Canada's men's soccer team prepares for its first World Cup match in over three decades, a Newfoundlander in Qatar says she's excited to see the red and white on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Canada kicks off its World Cup campaign against Belgium — the No. 2-ranked men's team in the world — at 3:30 p.m. NT Wednesday. It's Canada's first match at the tournament since 1986, when they lost all three of their matches without scoring a goal.

Canada clinched its last trip to the World Cup on Sept. 14, 1985, in St. John's.

"I think it's going to be a tremendous game, a tremendous game," said Linda Goodyear, visiting Qatar from St. John's, told CBC Radio Tuesday. "Hopefully they'll rise to the occasion. We'll be there supporting them, and giving it all we've got."

Goodyear said she's especially excited to watch players like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canadians who have proven themselves in top leagues in Germany and France respectively.

Canada finished at the top of its qualifying round, above other North American World Cup qualifiers Mexico, Costa Rica and the United States.

"They want to prove that Canada is FIFA-worthy and want to be, you know, considered, you know, competitive," Goodyear said.

Alphonso Davies plays with the ball during Canada's practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Davies, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, will play in Canada's first match against Belgium on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Being a part of the fan experience has been an amazing adventure, Goodyear said. She's met fans from all over the world, including others from Newfoundland and Labrador working in the Qatari capital of Doha, and says it feels like the tournament unifies everyone she meets.

"We're all on the same page. We all know the teams, we all know the rules, we all know the players, we all know the history. And so you can talk to almost anyone," she said.

Canada will play a guaranteed three matches as part of the group stage at the World Cup. Matches against Croatia and Morocco are scheduled for Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, respectively.