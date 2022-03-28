N.L. soccer fans up close for 'bonkers' FIFA World Cup qualifying clinch

Max and Ingo Eckoldt of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's flew to Toronto to watch the Canadian men's national soccer team win its way into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Submitted by Ingo Eckoldt)

The Canadian men's national soccer team won its way into the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday — and some super-fans from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, N.L., were there to take it all in.

The last — and previously only — time Canada made the tournament was after winning a qualifying game at King George V Park in St. John's in September 1985.

"Since they didn't come to us, we decided to go to them," Ingo Eckoldt, who took his son Max to the game, told CBC News on Monday shortly before boarding a flight home to Newfoundland.

"It was pretty bonkers. There was a crowd of 29,152 people and it was very loud. There was drums. Everyone was jumping up and down in the stands."

The scene at the game was explosive — literally — as fireworks erupted after each of Canada's four goals en route to the victory.

Ten-year-old Max said the loud bangs scared him at first, but it didn't take anything away from his sports-filled weekend, which included a Toronto Raptors game Saturday night and a Toronto Maple Leafs game shortly after the soccer match ended.

Max said the soccer game was "really, really exciting" to watch the Canadian soccer club.

"I just really wanted to see them play," he said. "They're really, really good."

Fans cheer and wave Canadian flags before the start of the Canada-Jamaica match in the World Cup qualifying round of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football in Toronto on Sunday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Eckoldt said there was a feeling throughout the stadium that Canada was going to win — thereby clinching a spot in the world tournament — after the first goal, scored by Cyle Larin at the 13-minute mark of the first half.

"You kind of knew Canada was there to dominate. They kind of controlled the game right from kickoff. It was pretty awesome to see," he said.

Good for young players

At home, Eckoldt is the president of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Minor Soccer Association and coaches Max's U11 team. He said there was a group of parents and their kids from St. Philip's who made the trip with them.

Sunday's victory was important for soccer in Canada, he said, as it shows young players that it's not just a hockey and curling country.

"We've got a great athletic base of young athletes in Newfoundland and Labrador. As a matter of fact, one young player from the Feildians was invited to train with the Canada under-21 team," Eckoldt said.

"It's exciting for the young players coming through to see that Canada can take a international role in the sport."

The father-son duo will go back to watching games and the standings from home as the picture for who will be at the World Cup in Qatar in November becomes clearer.

As for making the trip, Eckoldt isn't sure.

"It'd be great if we could get to Qatar, but that's a little bit farther than Toronto."

