N.L. Winter Games put on ice until 2024 due to pandemic

The Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games will be postponed until 2024. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a media release issued by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation on Monday.

The event will instead be held in 2024 in Gander, along with the previously postponed Summer Games, which will be held in Bay Roberts.

In addition, according to the department, both communities will be hosting a number of competitions over the next couple of years for athletes that would have been eligible to participate in the 2020 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games and the 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games.

Both towns have been provided a one-time contribution of $40,000 from the provincial government to assist with hosting these events.

In normal years the Newfoundland and Labrador Games is a week-long provincial, multi-sport event, which alternates between winter and summer events every two years like the Olympics.

Hosting communities get $200,000 in funding from the province to assist with operational costs associated with the events.

"The past 17 months have been a difficult time for many, including athletes that have been faced with the suspension, cancellation and postponement of training, sporting events and numerous competitions," said Recreation Minister Steve Crocker in Monday's media release.

"I am excited to see what evolves with respect to planning for the series of multi-sport competitions."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador